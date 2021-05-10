Advertisement

1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines.

Police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver, 39-year-old Trayvon Cathren of Des Moines, was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue.

Cathren was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt.

Police say excessive speed and failure to maintain control were factors in the accident.

