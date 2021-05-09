Advertisement

Third small earthquake this weeks reported in Kansas

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (AP) - For the third time this week, a small earthquake has caused a little shaking in Kansas.

KSNT-TV reports that the latest was a magnitude 3.2 earthquake detected southeast of Abilene just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Like the two others, no major damage was reported.

The earlier earthquakes this week were near Formoso in north-central Kansas, and in the south-central part of the state.

