Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.

The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.

Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.

