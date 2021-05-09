Advertisement

Man who survived tornado at scout camp graduates med school

(Source: University of Nebraska Medical Center)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Thirteen years after he was injured in a tornado that killed four boys at a Boy Scout camp in western Iowa, Kevin Hanna is graduating from medical school.

Hanna said the time he spent in rehabilitation after breaking his pelvis when the storm struck the Little Sioux Scout Ranch prompted him to choose a career in medicine. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday.

Hanna, now 26, spent more than a week in the hospital and a few months in a wheelchair recovering. Hanna said he feels lucky to have survived the storm, and he wants to live his life in a way that honors the boys who didn’t.

