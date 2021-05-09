Mallory’s Mother’s Day Forecast - Lingering mist early Sunday. More PM sun but staying cool!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a stormy Saturday evening, we’re tracking lingering mist and drizzle for Mother’s Day morning. Conditions should dry up by mid-morning, with more breaks in the cloud cover expected during the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds are gusting up to 25 mph from the NNE to start, but should back off gradually as the day progresses.

A bit breezy to start Sunday, but winds will gradually decrease (WOWT)

Temperatures will stay much cooler than average (72°) Sunday, with highs just in the mid to upper-50s. Thanks to calmer winds and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, temperatures will drop down near 40° in Omaha, with mid to upper-30s possible in outlying areas. If you have sensitive plants, it’ll be a good idea to cover them tonight.

Sunday forecast - Omaha (WOWT)

We’ll start Monday with more sunshine, before clouds increase throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the lower-60s Monday through Wednesday, with a spotty rain chance returning Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (wowt)

Highs return to the 70s and possibly low-80s for the second half of the 10-day forecast.

