Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost possible Sunday night. Cool start to the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a stormy Saturday evening, we tracked lingering mist and drizzle for Mother’s Day morning. Thankfully, conditions dried up by mid-morning, with more breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds gusted up to 25 mph from the NNE to start, but backed off gradually as the day progressed.

Temperatures stayed much cooler than average (72°) Sunday, with highs just in the mid to upper-50s for most. With some of the additional PM sunshine, a few spots may have warmed to right around 60°.

Thanks to calmer winds and partly cloudy skies overnight, temperatures will drop down near 40° in Omaha, with mid to upper-30s possible in outlying areas. If you have sensitive plants, it’ll be a good idea to cover them tonight.

Patchy frost possible overnight (WOWT)

We’ll start Monday with more sunshine, before clouds increase throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-60s Monday through Wednesday, with a spotty rain chance returning Tuesday from the southwest.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs return to the 70s and possibly low-80s for the second half of the 10-day forecast with additional shower and storm chances.

