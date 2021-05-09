Advertisement

Lincoln Police find missing juvenile

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police located a missing child on Sunday.

The 11-year-old child had left her residence between 11 p.m. Saturday night and 6 a.m. Sunday.

She was located and returned to her family at around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.

