Huskers walk off with a 7-6 win against Indiana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The right man in the right spot. Will Bolt had Gunner Hellstrom pinch-hit in the bottom of the ninth in a tie game against Indiana. With one out and runners at the corners, the job was clear, either deliver a hit or make sure the ball goes deep enough to score Spencer Schwellenbach who was 90 feet away from the plate.

Hellstrom came through with a hit to the right side. The Hoosiers second baseman did get leather on the ground ball but he couldn’t make a play. The win snaps the Huskers three-game losing streak, all three came in a sweep last weekend against Rutgers. NU will quickly have another opportunity at the Scarlet Knights. In a Sunday doubleheader, the Huskers will plsy the Scarlet Knights at 2 p.m. after one more with Indiana at 10 a.m.

Not only did Schwellenbach score the game-winning run, but he also was the pitcher of record picking up the win after retiring the Hoosiers in order in the top half of the ninth inning. It was a long day thanks to a 43-minute rain delay in the fourth inning. At that point, Nebraska was in control ahead 4-1, but it all changed when the teams returned to the field. Indiana scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Nebraska moved back ahead in the seventh inning, before Indiana tied the game in the eighth inning.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.