Advertisement

Chinese rocket segment re-enters atmosphere above the Maldives; most debris burned up

In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province.(Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - China’s space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.

The Maldives is a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean that spans across the equator. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India, about 700 kilometres from the Asian continent’s mainland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash in far western Douglas County on West Center Road and Campanile Road on May 8, 2021.
Two dead, two taken to hosptial after crash in Douglas County
Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
Lights in the sky: SpaceX’s Starlink satellites put on a show
“I didn’t want to stretch my current staff thin."
Omaha-metro restaurants feeling impact of staffing shortage
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.

Latest News

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
Strong storms likely south Saturday evening
Mallory’s Forecast - Showers and strong storms developing Saturday evening
17 Omaha neighborhood organizations will recieve grants