Chinese rocket segment re-enters atmosphere above the Maldives; most debris burned up
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - China’s space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.
The Maldives is a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean that spans across the equator. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India, about 700 kilometres from the Asian continent’s mainland.
