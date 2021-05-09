At worst, Huskers will split weekend with Indiana and Rutgers

PASCATAWAY, N.J. (WOWT) - At the very worse, Nebraska will leave its weekend series against Indiana and Rutgers with a split.

After a walkoff win against Indiana on Saturday, Nebraska dropped its game against the Hoosiers on Sunday by a final of 4-2.

That was the first game of a doubleheader.

The second was the start of a two-game series with Rutgers, a team that just swept Big Red in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s offense exploded against the Scarlet Knights for a 15-5 win.

After a rain delay during the 6th inning of the game, Luke Roskam hit a grand slam to open it up at 8-3 and the Cornhuskers didn’t slow down.

With two wins on the weekend, Nebraska will look to take three of four against Rutgers on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

With a home series against Northwestern on the schedule for next weekend, the Huskers will play Indiana two more times the following weekend on May 21 and 22 in Bloomington.

Two games against the Ohio State Buckeys are also scheduled for that same weekend.

