Advertisement

At worst, Huskers will split weekend with Indiana and Rutgers

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCATAWAY, N.J. (WOWT) - At the very worse, Nebraska will leave its weekend series against Indiana and Rutgers with a split.

After a walkoff win against Indiana on Saturday, Nebraska dropped its game against the Hoosiers on Sunday by a final of 4-2.

That was the first game of a doubleheader.

The second was the start of a two-game series with Rutgers, a team that just swept Big Red in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s offense exploded against the Scarlet Knights for a 15-5 win.

After a rain delay during the 6th inning of the game, Luke Roskam hit a grand slam to open it up at 8-3 and the Cornhuskers didn’t slow down.

With two wins on the weekend, Nebraska will look to take three of four against Rutgers on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

With a home series against Northwestern on the schedule for next weekend, the Huskers will play Indiana two more times the following weekend on May 21 and 22 in Bloomington.

Two games against the Ohio State Buckeys are also scheduled for that same weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.
Horse racing in Omaha returns on heels of casino decision
Inmate missing from Des Moines prison

Latest News

The Huskers come together on the mound
Huskers walk off with a 7-6 win against Indiana
The Owls huddle with Head Coach Jay Mims
Union Omaha improves to 2-0 with a 2-0 win at Ft. Lauderdale CF
Bennington's Dylan Mostek
Athlete of the Week: Bennington’s Dylan Mostek
Omaha Country Club will host the the 2021 U.S. Senior Open
U.S. Senior Open announces COVID-19 adjustments