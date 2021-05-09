Advertisement

17 Omaha neighborhood organizations will recieve grants

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizations throughout the Omaha metro will receive a grant as a part of a COVID-19 pandemic recovery project from Mayor Stothert.

There will be a second round of grants later on in the year for other neighborhood and community organizations. The 2021 Pandemic Recovery Priorities Checklist was announced by the mayor in January and all the grants total to $57,722.

“This grant program gives neighborhoods the opportunity to create programs that specifically address the needs of their neighbors, and this year, pandemic recovery is their priority,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “A successful recovery will take all of us working together.”

According to the news release on Wednesday, the grant program was put on hold because of the financial impact of COVID on the city budget. These grants are given to qualified organizations in the neighborhood each spring and a committee reviewed the grant applicants this year.

The committee also recommended to Mayor Stothert.

The first round of the list grant recipients are:

