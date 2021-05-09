17 Omaha neighborhood organizations will recieve grants
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizations throughout the Omaha metro will receive a grant as a part of a COVID-19 pandemic recovery project from Mayor Stothert.
There will be a second round of grants later on in the year for other neighborhood and community organizations. The 2021 Pandemic Recovery Priorities Checklist was announced by the mayor in January and all the grants total to $57,722.
“This grant program gives neighborhoods the opportunity to create programs that specifically address the needs of their neighbors, and this year, pandemic recovery is their priority,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “A successful recovery will take all of us working together.”
According to the news release on Wednesday, the grant program was put on hold because of the financial impact of COVID on the city budget. These grants are given to qualified organizations in the neighborhood each spring and a committee reviewed the grant applicants this year.
The committee also recommended to Mayor Stothert.
The first round of the list grant recipients are:
- City Sprouts - $5,000, Urban Food Production
- The Union for Contemporary Arts - $5,000, Drive-thru food pantry and information on resources to provide additional food and rent assistance
- Global Leadership Group - 4,800, Community Garden
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul - $4,998, Sack lunch program. Holy Family Community Center Street Outreach
- Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association - $2,081, Garden to Table Dundee Neighborhood Gardening
- Heart Ministry Center, INC, - $5,000, Food Pantry
- Western Hills Neighborhood Association - $4,939, Backpack food program
- Benson First Friday (BFF) - $3,000, COVID-19 Public Safety Initiative including PPE for volunteers and barricades and cones for a safe and socially distanced traffic plan at events
- Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association - $1,407, Free pantry for distribution PPE and hygiene items
- Quarters Neighborhood Association - $1,750, Vaccine Awareness Campaign
- North 24th Street Business Improvement District - $5,000, COVID-19 Public Service Announcement
- Omaha Permaculture - $2,990, Urban Roots Community Garden
- Field Club Homeowners League - $4,565, Neighborhood Market
- Neighborhood Action and Fact - $2,000, PPE and educational material for a Community Block Party
- Peony Park Neighborhood Association - $695, Food Pantry
- Sunny Slope/Sunny View Neighborhood Association - $3,247, Socially distanced outdoor family movie event
- Benson Neighborhood Association - $950, Pamphlets, promotion, and signage for self-guided tours of historic downtown Benson to bring people back to the area
