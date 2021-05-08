Voters in Valley decide on $16.8 million school bond

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - While Omaha voters on Tuesday will decide who will lead the city in the near future, there is another issue in western Douglas County.

Voters in the D.C. West School District will either approve or deny a $16.8 million school bond issue. The initiative calls for additions at the middle school.

Adding a fine arts classroom, auditorium, restrooms, and concession for the softball field and renovation of sports and locker rooms.

4,500 ballots were mailed out for this special election.

“That was a by mail election only so there is no option for voters in D.C. West to go to their polling place. You have to return your ballot and it’s a little bit different. State law says because it’s a special election by mail those have to be in by 5 p.m. on Tuesday,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

Kruse says nearly 40% of all ballots sent out have returned.

Ballots can be dropped off at any of the county’s 13 drop boxes.

