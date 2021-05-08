Union Omaha improves to 2-0 with a 2-0 win at Ft. Lauderdale CF

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a lengthy 13-day span between games Union Omaha scores in each half at Fort Lauderdale CF to win 2-0. The Owls improve to 2-0 following the win on opening night at Werner Park.

That’s a good start to a six-game road trip. Union Omaha will next head to New England, Greenville, Madison, Toronto and back to Madison. All that before they play their second home match on June 12th against New England.

Evan Conway scored the first goal in the 31st minute off a centering pass from Damia Viader. Then in the second half, while the Owls put a ton of pressure on Fort Lauderdale, they forced a turnover and Viader buried his shot.

