Advertisement

Union Omaha improves to 2-0 with a 2-0 win at Ft. Lauderdale CF

The Owls huddle with Head Coach Jay Mims
The Owls huddle with Head Coach Jay Mims(espn+)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a lengthy 13-day span between games Union Omaha scores in each half at Fort Lauderdale CF to win 2-0. The Owls improve to 2-0 following the win on opening night at Werner Park.

That’s a good start to a six-game road trip. Union Omaha will next head to New England, Greenville, Madison, Toronto and back to Madison. All that before they play their second home match on June 12th against New England.

Evan Conway scored the first goal in the 31st minute off a centering pass from Damia Viader. Then in the second half, while the Owls put a ton of pressure on Fort Lauderdale, they forced a turnover and Viader buried his shot.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Omaha sends heart patient bill for remainder of ambulance ride costs
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran
But, if you are looking to sell a used car—you are in luck.
Omaha dealerships coping with vehicle shortage
120th Street widening project
Major road project underway to widen 120th Street in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Bennington's Dylan Mostek
Athlete of the Week: Bennington’s Dylan Mostek
Omaha Country Club will host the the 2021 U.S. Senior Open
U.S. Senior Open announces COVID-19 adjustments
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
‘It’s a fairness issue’: Gov. Reynolds resolves to ban transgender girls from sports in Iowa
Two fans enjoy a Storm Chasers game at Werner Park
Storm Chasers win on opening day as Jake Eisenberg calls his first Omaha game