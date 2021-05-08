Advertisement

Two dead, two taken to hosptial after crash in Douglas County

A car crash in far western Douglas County on West Center Road and Campanile Road on May 8, 2021.
A car crash in far western Douglas County on West Center Road and Campanile Road on May 8, 2021.(PHOTO: Ashly Richardson WOWT)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s say at least two people are dead following a crash in far western Douglas County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West Center Road and Campanile Road. Sheriff’s haven’t released any details as the investigation is still very early.

However, it’s confirmed that two people are dead and two others were taken to a hospital in the area. West Center and Campanile will be shut down for the next few hours.

6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
Lights in the sky: SpaceX’s Starlink satellites put on a show
“I didn’t want to stretch my current staff thin."
Omaha-metro restaurants feeling impact of staffing shortage
Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Horse racing in Omaha returns on heels of casino decision

Latest News

Restaurants in the Omaha metro keep app ordering local
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Strong storms likely south Saturday evening
Mallory’s Forecast - Mostly cloudy and windy Saturday. Strong storms south by evening!
New generation of frontline workers - 5 pm
New generation of frontline workers - 5 pm