Two dead, two taken to hosptial after crash in Douglas County

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s say at least two people are dead following a crash in far western Douglas County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West Center Road and Campanile Road. Sheriff’s haven’t released any details as the investigation is still very early.

However, it’s confirmed that two people are dead and two others were taken to a hospital in the area. West Center and Campanile will be shut down for the next few hours.

