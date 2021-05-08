Omaha festivals are ready to make a comeback this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of the summer’s biggest events are back in Omaha.

Taste of Omaha will call Elmwood park home this year. Its usual spot, The Riverfront is currently under construction.

But Mike Mancuso says the party won’t lose any of its excitement.

“One of our best parks in the city. Centrally located with a lot of free parking with UNO around the campus here that you can park. You can walk to this event or take our shuttle,” said Mancuso.

Taste of Omaha will feature food vendors and live music as it has in the past. The fun runs from June 4th through the 6th.

That same weekend, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival will have a twist to it this year. It will be a mix of online activities and in-person events at various locations.

“We have seven-eight by eight mural cubes. So these giant cubes will be dropped throughout downtown Omaha. From north Omaha, south Omaha, midtown crossing, and downtown,” said Walz.

Some places have got a head start, like Junkstock. It started last week, and officials say it’s been going really well.

“It’s been great. We are celebrating our 10 year anniversary this year so we were kind of expecting to get a big crowd back. After the last few years, it’s been rough. So last weekend was great. Starting to feel a little bit more normal,” Schlegelmilch said.

She also says people seem more comfortable now compared to last year because of the vaccines and more. But they’re still being cautious.

“You definitely want to be safe and make sure everyone attending the events is safe. So that’s just my recommendation, to see what the leaders are doing in the community and kind of make adjustments to make sure it fits your business too.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.