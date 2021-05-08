Advertisement

Next generation of front line workers honored during UNMC graduation ceremonies

I think we’ve been able to adapt and I think it’s going to help us come into the field even...
I think we’ve been able to adapt and I think it’s going to help us come into the field even stronger and even more prepared for what we are about to face,” said Sydney Dowding, UNMC graduate.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The next generation of front-line workers walked across the stage at Baxter Arena to get their diplomas today.

Things did look a bit different with COVID-19 protocols in place. Graduates were spread out throughout the arena and each could have four guests.

Those that walked across the stage say this graduation is extra special after a difficult year.

“It’s just crazy. We’ve all gone through so much this past year trying to navigate Zoom school and going through our clinical rotations so it changed school a little bit for us and I think we’ve been able to adapt and I think it’s going to help us come into the field even stronger and even more prepared for what we are about to face,” said Sydney Dowding, UNMC graduate.

UNMC honored several healthcare professionals for their work during the pandemic including the state’s chief medical officer as well as local health directors.

UNMC also had other graduation ceremonies today in Lincoln, Kearney, Norfolk, and Scottsbluff.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
Lights in the sky: SpaceX’s Starlink satellites put on a show
“I didn’t want to stretch my current staff thin."
Omaha-metro restaurants feeling impact of staffing shortage
Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Horse racing in Omaha returns on heels of casino decision

Latest News

Ribbon cutting of Darrald Harsh Education Center at the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland,...
New education center opens at Ashland’s Wildlife Safari Park
Inmate missing from Des Moines prison
Des Moines police believe man killed woman, then himself
Strong storms possible between 6 PM and Midnight Saturday
Mallory’s Forecast - Mostly cloudy and windy Saturday. Strong storms south by evening!