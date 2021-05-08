Next generation of front line workers honored during UNMC graduation ceremonies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The next generation of front-line workers walked across the stage at Baxter Arena to get their diplomas today.

Things did look a bit different with COVID-19 protocols in place. Graduates were spread out throughout the arena and each could have four guests.

Those that walked across the stage say this graduation is extra special after a difficult year.

“It’s just crazy. We’ve all gone through so much this past year trying to navigate Zoom school and going through our clinical rotations so it changed school a little bit for us and I think we’ve been able to adapt and I think it’s going to help us come into the field even stronger and even more prepared for what we are about to face,” said Sydney Dowding, UNMC graduate.

UNMC honored several healthcare professionals for their work during the pandemic including the state’s chief medical officer as well as local health directors.

UNMC also had other graduation ceremonies today in Lincoln, Kearney, Norfolk, and Scottsbluff.

