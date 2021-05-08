Advertisement

New education center opens at Ashland’s Wildlife Safari Park

Ribbon cutting of Darrald Harsh Education Center at the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland,...
Ribbon cutting of Darrald Harsh Education Center at the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska on Thursday, May 6, 2021.(PHOTO: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Many gathered around for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Darrald Harsh Wildlife Education Center at the Wildlife Safari Park.

The new center is about 2,000 square feet, includes a front and back porch about 500 square feet each, and will be the base of all the education programs. The Wildlife Education Center was named in honor of Darrald Harsh, a docent or similar to a guide, for the Omaha zoo from 1998 to 2010 when he retired.

The ceremony was on Thursday, May 6, and beyond the education programs, officials say there will be year-round shelter for nature experiences.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
Lights in the sky: SpaceX’s Starlink satellites put on a show
Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
“I didn’t want to stretch my current staff thin."
Omaha-metro restaurants feeling impact of staffing shortage
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran

Latest News

Inmate missing from Des Moines prison
Two dead after shooting at Des Moines apartment
Strong storms possible between 6 PM and Midnight Saturday
Mallory’s Forecast - Mostly cloudy and windy Saturday. Strong storms south by evening!
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast