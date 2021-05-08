New education center opens at Ashland’s Wildlife Safari Park

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Many gathered around for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Darrald Harsh Wildlife Education Center at the Wildlife Safari Park.

The new center is about 2,000 square feet, includes a front and back porch about 500 square feet each, and will be the base of all the education programs. The Wildlife Education Center was named in honor of Darrald Harsh, a docent or similar to a guide, for the Omaha zoo from 1998 to 2010 when he retired.

The ceremony was on Thursday, May 6, and beyond the education programs, officials say there will be year-round shelter for nature experiences.

