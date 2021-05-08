Advertisement

Middle schoolers’ racist posting raises concerns in Grinnell

Grinnell Police and the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they are addressing...
Grinnell Police and the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they are addressing racist comments some middle school students made on TikTok.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) - Officials with the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they have punished middle school students who posted a racist video on TikTok.

KCCI-TV reports that Grinnell police also are investigating after residents reported the video titled “Hitler Gang.” Those residents believe the video was directed at their son, a Jewish transgender student at the middle school.

Police say the 10-second video shows several male students walking through the school hallway “in a goose-step style manner with their arms extended and palms down.” Police say the video also included “several racist and derogatory hashtags.”

Grinnell-Newburg Superintendent Janet Stutz says the students involved were punished but didn’t elaborate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Omaha sends heart patient bill for remainder of ambulance ride costs
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran
But, if you are looking to sell a used car—you are in luck.
Omaha dealerships coping with vehicle shortage
120th Street widening project
Major road project underway to widen 120th Street in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Doane University names football coach as its new president
Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the...
Man arrested, charged in crash that killed 2 on motorcycle
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.
Voters in Valley decide on $16.8 million school bond