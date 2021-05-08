Advertisement

Man arrested, charged in crash that killed 2 on motorcycle

Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the...
Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the Polk County Jail.(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man is in jail and facing several charges in connection with a Des Moines crash that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the Polk County Jail. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended or denied license.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles.

Police say Herron was the driver of a 2016 Mercedes Benz that struck the motorcycles. Police had been searching for the driver since the accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Omaha sends heart patient bill for remainder of ambulance ride costs
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran
But, if you are looking to sell a used car—you are in luck.
Omaha dealerships coping with vehicle shortage
120th Street widening project
Major road project underway to widen 120th Street in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Grinnell Police and the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they are addressing...
Middle schoolers’ racist posting raises concerns in Grinnell
Doane University names football coach as its new president
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.
Voters in Valley decide on $16.8 million school bond