Mallory’s Forecast - Mostly cloudy and cool Saturday. Strong storms south by evening!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is starting with cloudy skies in the Omaha Metro, but some sunshine to the southwest – including Lincoln! A cluster of showers and storms stretching from Sioux Falls to Sioux City and just southward is moving east, with heavy rainfall and even some small hail. We’ll hold a chance for an isolated storm Saturday morning for spots north of the Omaha Metro.

Hour by hour wind gusts Saturday
Hour by hour wind gusts Saturday(WOWT)

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies today with gusty winds up to 35 mph. Expect a range of high temperatures Saturday – 50s to the northeast, 70s to the southwest, and lower-60s around the Metro.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(WOWT)

Showers and storms will increase in coverage this evening, with the main time frame for severe activity stretching from 6 PM to Midnight. Areas around Lincoln and south will have the best chance for severe storms, with large hail, strong wind gusts, and an isolated tornado possible.

Strong storms possible between 6 PM and Midnight Saturday
Strong storms possible between 6 PM and Midnight Saturday(WOWT)

Storms move east overnight, with showers lingering into early Sunday. Outside of light, spotty rain during the morning, mostly cloudy and cool conditions are in store for Mother’s Day with highs in the 50s.

Mostly cloudy and cool for Mother's Day
Mostly cloudy and cool for Mother's Day(WOWT)

Temperatures will stay cooler-than-average through the start of the workweek, with highs in the 70s returning Thursday through the weekend.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

You can keep track of the radar today and the full 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

