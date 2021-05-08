Inmate missing from Des Moines prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections announced Saturday morning of an inmate missing since last night.

It’s reported that Brandon Mitchell, 33, left the Fort Des Moines Correctional Friday and did not come back. Mitchell is described as 5′9 and 185 pounds.

He was convicted of willful injury in Polk County and on March 29, 2021, transitioned into a work-release facility.

For any tips or information, officials advise calling the police.

