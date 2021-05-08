Doane University names football coach as its new president

CRETE, Neb. (AP) - A small university in Nebraska is turning to the gridiron for its new president.

Doane University announced Friday that 61-year-old Roger Hughes will take over as president on June 1. He succeeds Jacque Carter, who resigned last June.

Hughes has been the head football coach at Stetson University in Florida since 2011. Before that, he was head coach at Princeton University from 2000 to 2009.

Hughes is a native of Crawford, Nebraska, and has a doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He says in a statement that his life “has been devoted to helping young people become leaders and the best version of themselves.”

