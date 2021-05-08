Advertisement

Doane University names football coach as its new president

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRETE, Neb. (AP) - A small university in Nebraska is turning to the gridiron for its new president.

Doane University announced Friday that 61-year-old Roger Hughes will take over as president on June 1. He succeeds Jacque Carter, who resigned last June.

Hughes has been the head football coach at Stetson University in Florida since 2011. Before that, he was head coach at Princeton University from 2000 to 2009.

Hughes is a native of Crawford, Nebraska, and has a doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He says in a statement that his life “has been devoted to helping young people become leaders and the best version of themselves.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Omaha sends heart patient bill for remainder of ambulance ride costs
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran
But, if you are looking to sell a used car—you are in luck.
Omaha dealerships coping with vehicle shortage
120th Street widening project
Major road project underway to widen 120th Street in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Grinnell Police and the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they are addressing...
Middle schoolers’ racist posting raises concerns in Grinnell
Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the...
Man arrested, charged in crash that killed 2 on motorcycle
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.
Voters in Valley decide on $16.8 million school bond