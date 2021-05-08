Advertisement

Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a suspect, and others are injured and unaccounted for after a shooting and fire in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others. Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, two others were dead, two were injured and two were unaccounted for.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
Lights in the sky: SpaceX’s Starlink satellites put on a show
Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
“I didn’t want to stretch my current staff thin."
Omaha-metro restaurants feeling impact of staffing shortage
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran

Latest News

Two dead after shooting at Des Moines apartment
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls’ school in Afghan capital
Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday.
Tawny Kitaen, actress famous for ’80s music video cameos, dead at 59
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack