Abide Omaha help fight food insecurity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It may be early and chilly but that’s not stopping anyone.

“It’s Saturday morning, we’re seeing people show up”, said Dotzler.

Cars lined up and around the Better Together campus in part of Abide’s Saturday serve event. Every second Saturday of each month, the non-profit organization helps give out hot meals, groceries, and diapers.

“Through a complication of volunteers and resources around the city, we want to be the hands and feet and try to meet those needs wherever we can,” Dotzler said.

This event started last year around when the pandemic started. And even though COVID cases are going down, people are still experiencing food insecurity.

“We’ve seen that need continue to grow and so we decided as an organization that we wanted to continue to be a part of food distribution specifically for our community,” said Dotzler.

Josh Dotzler is expecting some more long-term effects on people with food insecurity even after the pandemic. He feels they have an important role to help people for years to come.

“We saw some immediate effects during the pandemic, but the reality is they’re going to be lingering and lasting effects that won’t just affect people this year but years to come. And so we want to continue to be here,” Dotzler said.

Over 200 volunteers are on deck to help make sure people are getting what they need, volunteer Joshua Delaney is happy he can do his part and see the big turn out.

“It’s amazing to see how many people are out here helping and it’s great that there’s help for people in need. There are so many people coming through, it’s awesome,” said Delaney.

