Vaccine passports, other virus issues split Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kansas are split over proposals to ban COVID-19 vaccine passports, limit efforts to track down close contacts of people with the coronavirus and compensate businesses that closed or faced restrictions early in the pandemic.

House and Senate negotiators slipped a ban on state agencies issuing vaccine passports and limits on COVID-19 contact tracing into budget legislation late Thursday night. But some conservative Republicans still wanted Friday to pass a separate bill because the budget provisions would remain in effect only through June 2022.

Legislators also were working on a plan to use up to $700 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to compensate businesses financially harmed by pandemic restrictions.

