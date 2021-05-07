UNO plans to pull off seven graduation ceremonies in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Putting off a graduation ceremony during a pandemic is hard to do, but officials at UNO are pulling it off.

Things will be different, it will take seven ceremonies spread out over two days to honor 1,700 UNO graduates. UNO made adjustments to keep everyone safe in order to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.

For Cydney Calhoun and her family, the party continued in Mammel Hall on the south campus.

“It’s pretty exciting since I’m a first-generation college student so first one to graduate out of my whole family it’s pretty exciting,” said Cydney.

For her parent’s this a proud moment, a moment they will never forget.

“She’s graduating a year early, just all the hard work she’s put in and for us to be able to go to a ceremony and have her walk across the stage was very important to us,” said mom Beth Calhoun.

“She’s my hero, she worked so hard, it was a great day,” said dad Brian Calhoun.

For Cydney’s younger brother, watching his sister walk across the stage gives him motivation to further his education.

“I’m in high school right now and I think I will be going to UNO and I think she set a really good example for me to go to college and do well and graduate,” said brother Jack Calhoun.

The UNO class of 2021 is thankful they were able to have an in-person graduation ceremony. It took a lot of hard work to be able to welcome graduates and their families to Baxter Arena during a pandemic.

“We probably started planning this back in January, we usually have two ceremonies now we have seven so you can imagine that takes a lot of planning and scheduling and logistics,” said Jane Meza, UNO.

All that hard work paid off, hundreds of UNO graduates will be able to listen to the music they’ve been working so hard to hear. The music is the same but the look is totally different.

Empty seats on the floor, empty seats in the stands, families sit in groups away from other groups and the graduates are six feet apart. A lot of restrictions and guidelines to follow, but this year’s graduates are grateful for the opportunity.

“Honestly, I had so many friends that missed out last year and it hurts me so much that they didn’t get to have that opportunity and I’m just glad they were able to make it safe for us,” said Melissa Vance, UNO graduate.

“It means so much to be able to walk and what the university did for us to make it a safe environment, it’s awesome that they care enough to do that,” said Kelli Nee, UNO graduate.

For these graduates, the pandemic made the journey to receive their degrees more difficult.

“The past year being trapped inside doing all the classes online, its been really different and really like exhausting, even though like a bachelor is hard anyway it just added that element of difficulty to it,” said Vance.

UNO graduate Kais Phelps was the commencement speaker, she says this day is a blessing for her and every family here.

“I lost my grandfather maybe five years back and I would have loved for him to be here. I’m the first in my family to go to college and I’ll be the first in my family to pursue a professional degree so it’s nice to share this moment with everybody I love,” said Phelps.

UNO officials say out of more than 1,700 graduates, 13,000 are expected to attend this year’s seven commencement ceremonies. The ceremonies will spill over the two days of today, May 7, and then more ceremonies on May 10.

