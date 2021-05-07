UNMC confirmed as pilot site for catastrophic event response

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Work at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine has earned Omaha a spot in a federal pilot program that aims to further prepare the nation to respond to future disasters, pandemics, or attacks.

Rep. Don Bacon announced Wednesday that the Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other federal departments had confirmed the decision. The program aims to “improve the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) and to improve medical surge capability in the nation,” according to Bacon’s news release.

The announcement is a boost to the Project NExT plans unfolding at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.

Just announced:

UNMC and @NebraskaMed will be a key pilot site designated to develop a federal program that will improve the nation’s ability to respond to future catastrophic events. #ProjectNExThttps://t.co/C2AZ6KkVPZ pic.twitter.com/rC8LqDOJkU — University of Nebraska Medical Center (@unmc) May 5, 2021

Bacon said Wednesday he received a letter from Acting Undersecretary of Defense granting his request on the Omaha site in April.

“The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine are extraordinary institutions, recognized worldwide as uniquely qualified to respond to public health, natural disasters, and national security threats. The selection of Omaha for a federal disaster response center shows great confidence in our record of successful collaboration and outcomes. Project NExT will create enormous opportunities for our city, leading to unmatched employment, development and growth. The City of Omaha is proud to support this project as a partner to further enhance the medical center’s reputation as a leader in patient care, research, innovation, and training. I look forward to working with our local and federal partners.”

According to the release from Bacon’s office, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry also had a hand in paving the way for the program: Fischer assisted the Congressman with National Defense Authorization Acts for the House and Senate Armed Services Committees; Fortenberry took lead in securing initial funding for the pilot project through the House Appropriations Committee.

“The Department of Defense made the right move in selecting Omaha, the home of a world-class university and medical facility, as a site for this surge capacity response program. As a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I was pleased we were able to create this pilot program in the FY 20 and FY 21 annual defense authorization bills. I will continue working to advance this program further during the legislative process for this year’s defense bill.”

“When the first Americans abroad were found to be at risk of COVID exposure, UNMC raised its hand to help. I am pleased to play an important role in the House Appropriations Committee ensuring the Department of Defense has the resources needed to support UNMC as one of five biocontainment centers that will lead the nation in dealing with highly infectious diseases.”

“The team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is top-notch — and our state should be proud that institutions like the Department of Defense are turning to Nebraska. Our congressional delegation will continue celebrating UNMC’s good work, as Nebraskans keep serving our communities and nation.”

