UNMC confirmed as pilot site for catastrophic event response

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Work at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine has earned Omaha a spot in a federal pilot program that aims to further prepare the nation to respond to future disasters, pandemics, or attacks.
Rep. Don Bacon announced Wednesday that the Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other federal departments had confirmed the decision. The program aims to “improve the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) and to improve medical surge capability in the nation,” according to Bacon’s news release.
The announcement is a boost to the Project NExT plans unfolding at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.
Bacon said Wednesday he received a letter from Acting Undersecretary of Defense granting his request on the Omaha site in April.
According to the release from Bacon’s office, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry also had a hand in paving the way for the program: Fischer assisted the Congressman with National Defense Authorization Acts for the House and Senate Armed Services Committees; Fortenberry took lead in securing initial funding for the pilot project through the House Appropriations Committee.