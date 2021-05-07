Advertisement

UNL announces time change for Saturday afternoon commencement Ceremony

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW and University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced that the Saturday afternoon’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies at Memorial Stadium will be moved ahead from a 4 p.m. start to a 3 p.m. start to help avoid the possibility of thunderstorms in the late afternoon impacting the event. 

Digital tickets will be automatically changed to reflect this new start time. Graduates and guests can begin to arrive at 1:30 p.m.; graduates must arrive by 2:15 p.m.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony will continue as planned. As a reminder, graduates and guests can begin to arrive at 8:30 a.m.

Umbrellas are allowed for guests at Saturday’s commencement ceremonies, and ponchos will be provided for graduates.

Both ceremonies are available via livestream at https://commencement.unl.edu.

