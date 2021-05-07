Advertisement

Sarpy County commissioners to interview treasurer candidates

The Sarpy County 1102 Building is located at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners is planning to interview seven candidates for county treasurer.

According to a Friday news release, the interviews will take place during two special board meetings at the treasurer’s office inside the Sarpy County 1102 Building:

The board began taking applications for county treasurer to fill out the rest of Brian Zuger’s term after he was ousted from the post in April.

“The Treasurer’s Office’s responsibilities include motor vehicle titling and registration, collecting and distributing real estate taxes, and managing the county’s investments,” the release states.

