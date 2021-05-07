Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Pleasant Friday before some Mother’s Day weekend rain

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little warmer out the door this morning with temperatures in the 40s and a few 50s. We’ll have sunshine most of the day which will translate into a high near 70 degrees. There will be a few clouds that develop from time to time today as well.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will fill in tonight leading to a cloudy weekend for us all. Those clouds will try to produce some rain in the morning mainly north of the metro.

Sat AM Showers
Sat AM Showers(WOWT)

The rest of the day Saturday will likely feature a few very light showers under the thick layer of clouds as we attempt to warm into the lower 60s. The bulk of any heavy rain and storms likely hold off until after 5pm well into the overnight. That is when some 1″+ rainfall is possible for parts of the area.

Sat Night Rain
Sat Night Rain(WOWT)

When the rain finally wraps up with a little drizzle on Mother’s Day morning, we’ll hopefully have some widespread soaking rain totals.

Weekend Rain
Weekend Rain(WOWT)

Clouds will be tough to shake on Mother’s Day as well leading to another cooler than average May day.

Weekend Rain
Weekend Rain(WOWT)

