Advertisement

Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight

(John P. Wise)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republicans are increasingly using food — especially beef — as a cudgel in the culture war. In statements, tweets, and fundraising emails, prominent GOP governors and senators have accused climate-minded Democrats of trying to push Americans to eat less red meat.

Conservatives have accused President Joe Biden of planning to ration red meat. The news was wrong, but the food fight is likely to continue as food choices become a way of signaling partisan politics.

Already, in farm states, meat-eating has joined abortion, gun control, and transgender rights as an issue that quickly sends partisans to their corners.

Both Nebraska and Iowa governors promoted meat-eating in March. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared March 20 “Meat on the Menu Day” to coincide with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ declaration of “MeatOut Day” on the same day. In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a declaration — on March 19 — to declare all of April “Meat on the Table Month.”

Ricketts also endorsed a “beef passport” program Wednesday while criticizing “radical environmentalists” — and Bill Gates — for promoting alternatives, for arguing that the global meat production system isn’t sustainable.

WATCH NOW as Gov. Ricketts proclaims Beef Month

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha sends heart patient bill for remainder of ambulance ride costs
Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran
But, if you are looking to sell a used car—you are in luck.
Omaha dealerships coping with vehicle shortage
DHHS: Fully vaccinated elderly Nebraskan died after hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

ELECTION 2021: Douglas County Commissioner says early voters should use drop boxes in advance
In the United States, there are groups of cicadas that stay underground for either 13 years or...
EXPLAINER: What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?
Vaccine passports, or digital health credentials, are at the center of this discussion...
Vaccine passports, other virus issues split Kansas lawmakers
In the United States, there are groups of cicadas that stay underground for either 13 years or...
Billions of cicadas are about to emerge after 17 years