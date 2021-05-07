Omaha summer camps ready to welcome kids back with some restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As it did with nearly everything in 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic canceled summer camps or forced them to go virtual.

With cases declining and vaccinations rolling out this year, many Omaha summer camps are planning to welcome kids back.

The Durham Museum’s summer camp went virtual in 2020. It worked well enough because the museum already had experience with virtual programming.

This year, museum leaders are excited to have kids back in person for 10 weeks of summer camp. Activities will be held both at the museum and out in the community for the Summer in the City program.

Abby Jung, the Director of Education Services, says they took a fresh look at this year and made any necessary changes. First and foremost was safety.

“The CDC released new summer camp guidelines that align with the changes they made to the school guidelines so that was helpful to receive,” said Jung.

Safety protocols include:

Smaller class sizes - instead of up to 25 in one camp, that number will be down to 15

Masks will be required

Extra hand washing

Extra cleaning

Abby Jung says it’s important to provide a safe and affordable summer camp opportunity for new and returning families.

“We want them to feel comfortable coming back and we know parents are going back to work and they need safe summer options so we’re glad to be able to provide that.”

Plus, through the in-person camps, the kids can gain education and personal experiences they wouldn’t get from behind a computer screen.

“Maybe they get to meet new friends that maybe they don’t get to go to school with and just experience something different. We try to make sure campers get out and about in the museum and we’re really excited about our summer exhibit and you can’t do that virtually so we’re really excited to have them back on-site,” said Jung.

The Durham Museum Summer Camps are filling up fast and scholarship opportunities are also available to interested families. Outdoor camps are also changing up their practices this year.

Camp Nakomis, part of the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, wasn’t open for 2020.

“We were not able to have camp last year,” said Camp Director Courtney Comfort. “Our organization, all 14 of our clubs and camp, we didn’t open all summer until the very end – we had a summer program that was for 2 weeks - but we were able to offer virtual programming to our participants through Virtual Online Interactive Club Experience (VOICE).”

But like the museum, they’re ready and excited to welcome campers back this year. Typical camp activities include canoeing and fishing, swimming in the pool, games, archery, basketball, soccer, and much more.

“They’re able to come here and get that traditional camp experience during the day,” said Comfort.

Safety is always a top priority at Camp Nakomis, but the pandemic is putting an extra emphasis on health and wellness.

Camp is operating at 50% capacity -instead of 150 kids a week, they’re accepting 75

More staff - the lower capacity of kids and higher staff will allow for social distancing

Masks will be worn for most of the day - mask breaks will be enforced

Increased hand washing

Sanitizing between groups, plus the kids will stay with the same group and same staff all week long

Campers will eat lunch in open-air areas

Campers will use water bottles instead of shared drinking fountains

Camper and staff will go through health screenings every day

Daily temperature checks

In the event of a positive test, CDC guidelines will be enforced and followed

“Even before COVID, safety is always our number one priority - effective supervision of the kids, adequate hiring and training of staff, background checks,” said Comfort. “Why it’s of the utmost priority provided the new normal COVID environment, is so that we can keep our kids healthy, their families healthy, our staff healthy, we just really want to decrease as much exposure as possible but still provide that outdoor camp experience. I know parents, kids, staff and the organization is looking forward to it. We still want to provide that outcome-driven, impactful experience for our members and campers.”

Camp Nakomis is already filled up so they won’t take any more campers for this year. However, many more camps in the metro have openings. Family Fun in Omaha has a full list on its website.

Camp Nakomis is also facing a shortage of workers. They’re hiring lifeguards, counselors, and other spots within the Boys and Girls Club organization. You can apply on their website.

