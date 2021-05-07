Omaha-metro restaurants feeling impact of staffing shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you haven’t felt the restaurant staffing crisis yet, you probably will soon. The situation is now dire for many businesses and that impact is being felt from drive-thrus to dining rooms.

Joe Charvat owns two Dairy Queen franchises: one in Bellevue, the other in Valley.

“Right now, we are looking at shortages all around in applications; and more importantly, going into our busy season — the need is there,” he said.

Charvat had to make a choice on how to best serve his customers and his staff. So he closed down the dine-in portions of his restaurants; the business is now drive-thru only.

“I didn’t want to stretch my current staff thin. And I think that’s where the understanding is and what the intentions were behind this closure,” he said. “I know the customers want us to be open. I understand that.”

He’s not alone; restaurants all over are having to make difficult choices like that.

The Kitchen Table in downtown Omaha says they are doing their best to get by with the staff they have.

“I think it’s just looking at hours and how quickly we can respond to the growing demand of business,” said Colin Duggan, co-owner of The Kitchen Table.

Owners say this is one of the toughest staffing shortages they’ve ever faced. And after one of the most difficult years, they are hanging on the best they can.

“We’ve all been limping through this and it would be too bad to get overwhelmed on the home stretch,” Duggan said.

As business starts to look more like it did pre-pandemic, owners are asking the public to bear with them. They are hopeful for the future.

“One thing I’m focusing on rather than the frustration of it is what I can do. If people are willing to wait and be patient with what we do have… we are not going to stop. We are going to continue to work,” Charvat said.

Owners are looking to fill all positions ranging from wait staff to cooks to dishwashers.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.