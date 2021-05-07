Advertisement

Nebraska rolls out Career Scholarships program

(FLORIDA DEPT. OF EDUCATION)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An effort to grow its workforce, the state is rolling out career scholarships designed to pave the way first-year students looking to pursue certain in-demand skilled jobs.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the Nebraska Career Scholarship program is designed to funnel students into “dozens of eligible fields, such as nursing, tech or the skilled trades.” Students who participate in the program will earn credentials for high-demand jobs while adding real-world experience to their resumes during their education, the release states.

“We want to maximize internship and apprenticeship opportunities throughout our state so we can connect people with employers that have a tremendous need for talent,” DED Director Anthony L. Goins said in the release.

Students interested in the program are advised to contact their preferred participating college to find out specific requirements and application timelines. A list of colleges and contact information is available on the state’s website.

