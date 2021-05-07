Advertisement

Nebraska advances virus protections for meatpacking workers

By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to watered-down coronavirus protections for meatpacking workers, but the measure faces opposition even though many plants are already following the proposed requirements.

Senators on Thursday advanced the bill through the first of three required votes, but not with enough votes to override a veto if Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts objects. A similar measure stalled in the Legislature last year.

The new bill eliminates a 6-foot separation requirement for line workers as well as tougher ventilation standards, but it would still mandate masks, paid leave for workers who test positive and the opportunity to get tested on company time.

