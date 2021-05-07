Lights in the sky: SpaceX’s Starlink satellites put on a show

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you saw a row of lights moving across the night sky in tandem Thursday night, you’re not alone. The phenomenon was seen by stargazers across the country.

No, it’s not UFOs; it was actually satellites from SpaceX Starlink. It also likely won’t be the last time you’ll see the phenomenon — there’s even an unofficial website to help you predict when they might be appearing in the sky, wherever you’re watching, and clues you in on “timings with good visibility.”

There is a disclaimer noting that the timing might not be exactly right, but the best guess for Omaha on when to look for them next is at 9:34 and 9:52 p.m. Friday; and then again at 9:39 and 9:54 p.m. Saturday.

