Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha sends heart patient bill for remainder of ambulance ride costs
Hairo Ogando, 19, was arrested in a west Omaha shopping area following an Omaha Police search...
Omaha Police arrest suspect after shooting near Benson neighborhood
Cold case cracked in Pottwattamie County
Cold case: Arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran
But, if you are looking to sell a used car—you are in luck.
Omaha dealerships coping with vehicle shortage
DHHS: Fully vaccinated elderly Nebraskan died after hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

UNO plans to pull off seven graduation ceremonies in two days
Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or...
Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa mosque; 53 hurt
State Rep. Sheryl Cole, D- Austin, clasps hands with Susan Gezana, as Cole entered the House...
Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday May 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County nearing vaccinated halfway mark
Worker shortage impact on Omaha metro businesses - 4 pm
Worker shortage impact on Omaha metro businesses - 4 pm