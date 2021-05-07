Greater Omaha Chamber looking to recruit more businesses to the area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a push to bring more companies to the Omaha Metro.

The Greater Omaha Chamber says the pandemic hurt the amount of potential new business prospects that could have come to the area.

Now, they are hoping to get back on track by attracting out-of-staters.

Richard Kessler is a co-founder of a start-up business.

It just launched at the start of the new year and it’s headquartered here in Nebraska.

But Kessler isn’t from here. He’s from New York City.

“I came here on a business trip and I was actually overwhelmed by how beautiful the city was,” said Kessler.

After that trip, he decided to help launch a start-up here.

“It feels like one of the best-kept secrets in the U.S.”

Leaders with The Greater Omaha Chamber say they are hoping to attract more people like Kelsser to the area.

The pandemic put some of the economic growth the city expected to see on hold.

“In a normal year we have somewhere between 15 and 18 brand new economic development prospects a month that we would be entertaining,” said David Brown, Greater Omaha Chamber CEO.

The chamber has a new campaign called “imagine your potential” aimed at bringing new business to the state.

The chamber says it’s all about showing how the metro stands out compared to other places.

“The centralized location is a major, major advantage.”

Tax incentives are, too.

Kessler says that’s a huge reason he made the move.

“One of the things I did look into was the tax climate here in Nebraska and also the fiscal responsibility of not only the government but really how everyone lives here,” said Kessler.

The chamber says if more businesses start to open or relocate here- it will only benefit those of us already living in the area.

“If we can keep growing the economy and keep bringing companies here then that reduces the need for government increasing taxes in order to provide services,” said Brown.

That will continue to help make the metro more attractive and competitive for future growth.

Kessler says it’s time for other small and mid-sized businesses from all over the country to realize what Omaha has to offer them.

“Hey, they are here for a reason. They are here because of the tax benefits, the low-cost living, highly skilled employees. They are here because of the quality of life,” Kessler.

The Greater Omaha Chamber says over the past 16 years—one thousand companies have either expanded, moved, or started in the metro bringing over 12.5 billion dollars in capital.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.