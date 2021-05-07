Advertisement

Fatal shooting by Bettendorf police officer ruled justified

The Scott County Attorney's Office released a 911 call and body camera footage in the Feb. 7 fatal shooting of a Bettendorf man by a police officer.
May. 6, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Scott County authorities say a Bettendorf officer used reasonable and necessary force when he shot and killed a man in February.

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine said Thursday the shooting of Brian Scott by officer Zachary Gish was justified. Scott was shot Feb. 7 after officers tracked him and a woman to a car sitting in an apartment complex.

Prosecutors say Smith refused to leave the car and eventually fired one shot at another officer, prompting Gish to fire into the car, striking Scott four times.

Gish has returned to police duties.

