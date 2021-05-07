Advertisement

Families sue 2 Kansas school districts over mask mandates

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The families of 16 students sued two suburban Kansas City school districts, arguing their children should be allowed to attend school during the pandemic without wearing masks.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit against the Blue Valley and Olathe school districts in Johnson County argues students should be granted individual exemptions to mask mandates. The parents contend masks are interfering with their children’s ability to learn.

The lawsuit was first filed in state court but was moved to federal court this week. It alleges the districts violated the equal protection clause under the U.S. Constitution.

Districts already offer medical exemptions, generally for students with special needs or disabilities.

