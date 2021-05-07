ELECTION 2021: Douglas County Commissioner says early voters should use drop boxes in advance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 35% is the estimated turnout for Tuesday’s general election in Omaha by the Douglas County Election Commissioners.

Voters will decide the city’s mayor and all seven city council positions. The vast majority of those votes will be cast through early voting by mail and drop-off ballots.

The pandemic helped spur the necessity of mail-in and drop-off voting and trends point to that practice continuing. Douglas County Election Commissioners says 65% to 70% of ballots will be by mail or dropped off.

So if you want your vote to count on Election Day, the election commissioner says voters should not mail ballots within a week of an election.

“So we’re following the same guidelines this year and obviously we’re within that week time frame. So he’s got that ballot, turn it over, sign it. Please use one of our drop boxes and you know what, turn it in this weekend,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

Kruse says mail-in and drop-off ballots will be counted first. In the primary, results weren’t finalized until three days after the election due to counting drop-off votes on Election Day.

