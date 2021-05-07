Douglas County Sheriff’s captain retiring to the pulpit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 32 years, Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Matt Martin is walking away from law enforcement because of a moment just before a run.

While attending an advanced law enforcement school at the FBI Academy four years ago, Marin suffered a heart attack.

“I was bent over stretching out my hamstrings and when I stood up everything went gray, and I went down to the ground,” he said. “Well I was dead. Fortunately, I was maybe 5-10 feet away from where they have a AED mounted on the track there and an FBI agent who is a medic is jogging by at that time.”

The agent saved Martin, but the near-death experience changed his path in life.

“Lord here I am; send me, I’ll do what you need,” Martin said.

After more than three decades in law enforcement, the retiring DCSO sheriff’s captain will be giving new meaning to the term “book ‘em”: He’ll be opening the Bible to a Lutheran congregation first as a vicar then a pastor.

At Martin’s home church in Logan, Iowa, Pastor Dan Steeb believes the retired sheriff’s captain will make a good pastor.

“Matt has far more experience than the average second career guy,” Pastor Steeb said. “Verbal conflicts that erupt — he can help calm it down because he knows how to do that. He knows what to look for; he reads body language.”

A different kind of uniform awaits Martin, Pastor Steeb said.

“He’ll be put in an alb and a collar almost immediately because he’ll have field work inside the seminary,” Pastor Steeb said.

The sheriff’s office museum reminds Martin of the changes in law enforcement over his career, but he’s not just leaving behind memories to enter the Lutheran seminary in St. Louis.

“The easy step is to follow the call he has for you,” he said. “The hard decision is to leave our family to leave our friends to sell everything we have.”

And if ever in need of help while helping others, the veteran lawman will know where to call for backup.

Martin is jumping into his new assignment this summer. Retiring next week, he must learn Greek before entering seminary in August. After two years of study in St. Louis, he hopes for a call to a Missouri Synod Lutheran church in eastern Nebraska or western Iowa.

