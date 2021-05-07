David’s Evening Forecast - Rain and storms likely for Mother’s Day Weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning sunshine gave way to a few more clouds this afternoon, but we still managed a pleasant Spring day for most of the area. Clouds may actually thin out a bit this evening, giving us some late-day sunshine. The clearing will be short-lived, as clouds thicken up quickly after Midnight. Temperatures will not be as cool as the last few nights, only falling to around 50 degrees. A few spotty showers are possible after 4am, though rainfall will be very limited.

We will see very little if any sunshine for Saturday, with clouds remaining thick all day long. An isolated shower or two is possible throughout the day, but again rainfall will be limited in coverage and intensity. The cloud cover will keep us cool, with highs only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s for much of the area. Far southern Nebraska, near the Kansas border, may briefly bump into the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances will really ramp up near or after 7pm as our main storm system begins to push into the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and south of the I-80 corridor, with heavy downpours and lightning the main threat with any storms. A few storms may have some small hail, but damaging hail is not expected. The expectation to that rule will be far southern Nebraska where temperatures are warmer. An isolated strong storm with large hail and high winds will be possible, but that will all stay south of the metro. Where we see storms, rainfall amounts of 1-1.5″ will be possible with a few locally higher amounts. Storms should generally taper off after 3am, but some showers may linger into Sunday morning.

Rain potential Saturday night (WOWT)

Any morning showers should end by 10am or so Sunday morning. However, clouds will likely stick around all day. That will mean another cool day with highs likely only in the middle 50s. We may see a few more peeks of sun on Monday, helping to boost temperatures back into the low 60s. Rain chances return quickly on Tuesday, though amounts look to remain light with any showers moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Clouds will stick around into Wednesday as well, keeping highs in the 60s.

We finally turn a little warmer by the second half of next week, with highs jumping back into the mid and upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. The warmer weather may come with a chance for storms Thursday or Friday afternoon. Thankfully the warmth will stick around through the end of next week.

