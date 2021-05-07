Advertisement

Crews repair sinking manholes in west Omaha

By Mike McKnight
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For months, traffic rolling over a pair of sinking manholes has caused an irritating noise for neighbors near 142nd and Harrison streets. But those residents now have some relief.

Neighbors have had to endure clanking and thumping from the street while working from home. 6 News contacted Omaha sewer maintenance workers, and got the problem solved.

Crews were out first thing Wednesday morning tearing out the sinking concrete panels so that repair work could be completed by the end of the week; then the street division will repour the concrete panels. Hopefully, it will all be done by Friday or early next week, depending on the weather, officials said.

The curb lane on busy Harrison Street will be closed during work, so drivers in the area are told to expect delays there.

