Athlete of the Week: Bennington’s Dylan Mostek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the state track meet just two weeks away Dylan Mostek at Bennington is trying to make sure he is as strong as he can be with a chance to win multiple titles.

In Class B Dylan is among the best in Nebraska in four events and three of them are individual events. The 100m, 200m, long jump and 4x100m. He already broke the school record in the long jump and feels like the 100m is within play. The 200m might be attainable as well, we’ll see. Dylan is only a junior, he will have an entire year to chase those down if it does not happen in the next two weeks.

Dylan won three gold medals at a meet Friday in Blair and he did it with a nagging quad injury. He’s having great success without being 100 percent. That’s why his health will be key over the next two weeks.

As far as preparing for the state meet, Dylan feels like there is room to improve in all four events he has a chance to win and that’s great because it only increases the shot of winning.

