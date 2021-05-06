U.S. Senior Open announces COVID-19 adjustments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Senior Open like everything else in sports will be affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The championship that will happen at Omaha Country Club July 5-11 will be different than how it played out here in 2013.

First, daily tickets will be limited to 7,000 which less than a quarter of how many people attended the championship eight years ago. In 2013, more than 30,000 fans attended each day on the weekend.

“We are pleased to be able to provide a limited number of fans the opportunity to witness the world’s best senior golfers while maintaining health and safety for all involved,” said Hank Thompson, senior director of the U.S. Senior Open Championship for the USGA. “We continue to be committed to providing a safe environment during these challenging times for all attendees, including players, caddies, fans, volunteers, vendors and staff.”

Before entering the property everyone will be required to answer questions per CDC guidelines. Face coverings will be required, even for those who are vaccinated. Fans are expected to distance and there will be space to do that because there will not be any grandstands.

There will be sanitization stations set up around the course and the championship will be cashless at concession stands and inside retail locations.

Daily tickets Monday-Wednesday are $25, Thursday-Sunday are $50. They are available at ussenioropen.com

