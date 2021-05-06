Teen driving stolen car arrested following crash into southeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said a 17-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a stolen car into a home in southeast Lincoln on Wednesday.

According to police, LPD investigators were driving in an unmarked car near 70th and O Streets around 11:15 a.m. The investigators saw people in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat throwing objects at another car. Police said the investigators pulled up alongside the Passat, showed the driver their police badges and tried getting the car to pull over.

Officers said the driver made an abrupt turn to evade investigators and those investigators did not chase after the car.

Minutes later, Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the area of 70th Street and Wedgewood Drive. A neighbor in the area said they heard screeching tires and saw the vehicle crash into the home.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl, two 18-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl were all in the car. LPD said after the car crashed, all of the girls ran away from the scene.

Officers determined that the car had been stolen on Sunday near 66th Street and Platte Avenue.

LPD said officers found alcohol bottles inside the car and also learned that two of the teenagers were missing persons.

The 17-year-old driver was cited and lodged at the Youth Detention Center where she is facing theft by receiving charges, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession and no operator’s license.

Officers said additional charges could be pending.

