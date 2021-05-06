Scribner ethanol plant smell prompts new restrictions

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of a town about 60 miles northwest of the Omaha-metro are getting relief from a terrible odor following a 6 News report on the matter.

Town residents and rural neighbors complained to 6 News about strong odors coming from piles of grain used to process ethanol at a plant in Scriber. More than 65,000 tons of the bio-mass had been stored at the old Scribner airbase then sold to area farmers for fertilizer.

The storage piles are gone, and the Dodge County board adopted restrictions, should they return: Now, no grain byproduct can be stored within 1,500 feet of a home or well.

In addition, a grain storage operation has to shut down after six months with no fertilizer left behind, and any violations could lead to a misdemeanor charge against the operators of the storage facility.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.