Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warming to end the week but will it hold for Mother’s Day?

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll need a jacket out the door again today with temps in the 40s. Thankfully abundant sunshine will help us warm all day and we’ll end up in the mid 60s. North wind gusts up near 25 mph will be a bit pesky at times today too.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

More sunshine and warmth is expected Friday afternoon likely making it the best day of the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 70s with a light NNE wind.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy Friday night because clouds will increase Saturday leading to some steady rains in the afternoon and evening. Some soaking 1″+ rains are possible by early Sunday morning before some drizzle lingers in the area for a while on Mother’s Day. That drizzle will make it tough to warm and clouds will be very stubborn. I’d expect temperatures to be in the 50s most of Sunday. Not the best Mother’s Day unfortunately.

Mother's Day
Mother's Day(WOWT)

