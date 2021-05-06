Omaha Public Schools not offering remote-only learning in fall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families wanting to keep their children on 100% remote-learning won’t be able to do that through Omaha Public Schools.

The district announced in a letter to families Wednesday that its Remote Learning Program, implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, will conclude at the end of the month.

OPS said it will continue to offer Omaha Virtual School, a “blended learning option,” during the 2021-22 school year, according to the letter from OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, which encourages remote students to return to in-person learning ASAP, “even for the final weeks of this school year.”

The letter does note that plans could be adjusted “if community health conditions change dramatically.”

The notice comes a few weeks after a pilot project the district participated in with UNMC showed much higher COVID-19 positive rates among students and faculty than had been previously reported.

Dr. Jana Broadhurst, the corresponding author of the study, said while the research showed many cases might be missed by conventional reporting, could also “help lessen transmission in schools because of the ability to better isolate, trace and manage school activities.”

